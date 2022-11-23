Versailles FFA collecting new toys

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy drive and is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches.

The new toys that are distributed through the Versailles Council of Churches serve from babies through 18 years of age. These toys will be collected in various barrels that are listed below within the Versailles area. Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St. Denis Catholic Church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St. Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

They will be collecting NEW TOYS only this year. Donations can be made through Dec. 13. The drop off spots include St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA, Park National Bank, Versailles Savings and Loan and Versailles Schools Cafetorium.

If you want to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380. Join them in making the holiday season brighter for all Darke County and other local children.