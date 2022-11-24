Commissioners enter in an Intergovernmental Agreement

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners discussed an Intergovernmental Agreement. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Darke County EMA Director Mindy Saylor spoke on the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of Commissioners and Montgomery County EMA and the Darke County EMA.

“The intergovernmental agreement is between Montgomery and Darke counties for the equipment that was received by the State and Homeland Security Grant Regional Program,” Saylor said.

She said it is for a superdroid robot for the Sheriff’s Office; foam eductor, a portable decontamination shower, and a water heater for the hazmat team; and eight-full face respirators for the coroner’s office. A requirement of the program is Montgomery County does all of the purchasing of the equipment and then turns it over to Darke County since they are the fiscal agent.

“They purchase it, they provide it to us, they pay for it, and we have to maintain it,” Saylor said.

The superdroid robot of the Sheriff’s Office is an unmanned means to go inside a building. It has “cameras on it, so they can take it into an area and get a visual inspection of what is in the area before going in.”

“The other stuff is for the hazmat team, and then for the coroner’s office,” Saylor said.

Concluding the meeting with Saylor, the commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations for various departments. For the Darke County Commissioners Airport to cover November and December sales tax on airport fuel and remaining 2022 bills, a total of $5,025 was transferred.

To cover building maintenance costs and maintenance fees for the Veterans Cemetery, a total of $10,610 were transferred for the Darke County Commissioners. $6,223 was transferred for the Darke County Commissioners vehicle maintenance to pay for invoices for parts, supplies, and subscriptions.

Adult probation needed a total of $6,528.75 transferred to cover payroll and Darke County Recovery contracts. Darke County Solid Waste was approved to transfer $583 to cover other payroll and benefits for remainder of the year as well.

A Fund Advance for the 2021 CHIP CDBG Grant to cover Loudy’s-color maintenance agreement was approved in the amount of $275. Funds will advance back once revenue is received.

The commissioners wished everyone a “wonderful and safe Thanksgiving.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

