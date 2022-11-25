Dog licenses available beginning Dec. 1

GREENVILLE — Dog licenses for 2023 will be on sale Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023 at the eight locations listed below in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office for $18 each.

The locations include Ansonia Auto Parts, Arcanum Veterinary Service, GNR Patty’s Market in Bradford, Greenville Ace Hardware, Farmers State Bank in New Madison, Birt’s Store in New Weston, Osgood State Bank and Versailles Ace Hardware.

Please note that when purchasing your licenses from the agents listed above to make checks payable to the agent. They sell annual licenses only. According to RC 955.14(E), authorized agents in the county selling dog licenses are required to charge an administrative fee of $0.75 for each dog license in addition to the registration fee.

Three-Year licenses and Permanent licenses are also available. Three-year licenses are $54 and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, the Animal Shelter and online. Permanent licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office and at the Animal Shelter for $180. They are NON-REFUNDABLE.

You can also register your dogls) online at www.doglicenses.us[oh[darke. A $2.25 processing fee applies per dog. For faster service please mail your renewal form with updated information and the appropriate fees to: Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, 504 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331 (Please make check payable to the Darke County Treasurer).

Kennel Applications can only be purchased at the Darke County Animal Shelter. Kennel licenses are $90. A copy of your vendor’s license is required to purchase a kennel license.

A Kennel Owner: an establishment that keeps houses and maintains adult dogs as defined in section 956.01 of the Revised Code, for the purpose of breeding the dogs for a fee or other consideration received through a sale, exchange or lease and that is not a high volume breeder licensed under Chapter 956 of the Revised Code. (ORC 955.02) Effective 3/13/2013.