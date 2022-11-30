GHS Theatre to bring beloved holiday classic to stage

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Theatre is proud to announce their upcoming winter production, “A Christmas Carol.” Three performances will be available at St. Clair Memorial Hall from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Evening performances are offered at 7 p.m. both nights as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday only. Tickets, available online and at the box office prior to show times, cost only $7 for 90 minutes of holiday enjoyment.

This “faithful, ensemble-based adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic” is sure to delight audiences with faces the community has come to know and love. Theatre Club President Katelyn Conway stars as Scrooge in this “genderbent” role. Conway has been acting since the age of 10 in Missoula Children’s Theater, Darke County Civic Theater (DCCT), and Greenville school performances. Conway even has previous experience crossing gender lines after wowing audiences as Josh in the DCCT’s social awareness production, “Bang, Bang, You’re Dead,” last June.

Conway, a senior who has already been accepted to the University of Toledo’s theater program, plans to pursue acting as a career by attending Toledo or another prestigious acting academy. She hopes to one day become well-known in the film industry.

After losing 12 seniors to graduation last year, the current cast and crew have had big shoes to fill. Conway was quick to point to the hard work of Vice President Myanna “Mya” Conway (also her cousin) in her four roles on stage and, even more so, to her work behind the scenes.

Mya Conway explained they wrote the blocking—basically every move each actor makes—for this large production. Additionally, they choreographed the dance number themselves as well. Mya, in turn, argued Katelyn is truly “the backbone” of the show. One thing on which both thespians agreed is that they definitely bring out the best in each other’s theater work.

Additional cast members include Club Secretary Lydia Beisner as Marley’s Ghost and Caroler; Senior and Treasurer Autumn Dicke as Caroler and Ensemble member; Club Reporter Charlie Pope, whom audience members may recognize as Charlie Bucket from GHS’s spring production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” as Tiny Tim and Ensemble member; Brody Fleming as Bob Cratchit; Carson Henry as Ghost of Christmas Past and Ensemble member; Izzy Sommer as Ghost of Christmas Present and Caroler; Riley McCartney as Ghost of Christmas Future and Caroler; and Chris Shaltry as Nephew Fred and Caroler.

Seniors Ellasyn Bruner and Aleiha Fenton, as well as Pearl Smith, Lilli Stevens, Trisha Wells, and Elijah Worden round out the Ensemble cast, and Gavin Swank is Tech Representative. Kylie Voisard is Stage Manager, and Steve Buckingham of GHS English Department is Theatre Director of “A Christmas Carol.”

Katelyn Conway expects audiences to enjoy this traditional yet still family-friendly show, saying, “We’ve put so much energy and work into this!” Director Buckingham agreed, “The [new] officers are really stepping up. This is a completely student-driven program. They are the engine, and they always get it done.”

For tickets, patrons may visit www.onthestage.tickets/greenville-high-school-theatre-club and click on the show logo. Tickets also will be available at the box office prior to each performance. Ticket price is $7 both online and in person.

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at 937-569-0066 or [email protected]