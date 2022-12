By

Information provided by Darke County Probate Court

Madisyn Kendall Taylor, 20, of Ludlow Falls, to Cole Austin Good, 21, of Arcanum.

Makenna Lanae Price, 22, to Devan Michael Rinderle, 24, both of Union City.

Anna Leigh Groff, 22, of Versailles, to Nicco Valentino Libertini, 23, of Clayton.

Nailah A. Goines, 24, to Isaiah Alejandro Pease, 23, both of Union City.