On his Dec. 2 trip to Greenville, Lt. Governor Jon Husted (right) visited Shawnee Prairie Preserve to view the new Tecumseh statue on site. Pictured with Husted is Andrea Jordan (left), executive director of Darke County Center for the Arts, and Darryl Mehaffie (center), retired state committeeman, chairman of DCCA, and Darke County Parks board commissioner.