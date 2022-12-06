Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced

By Drew Terhall
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
Here are all the Darke County representatives and where they placed.
Division VI
First Team Offense:
Tri-Village junior Braden Keating QB
First Team Defense:
Tri-Village senior Seth Cook DL
Versailles senior Jared Lyons DL
Second Team Offense:
Versailles junior Joel Gehret RB
Versailles junior Michael Osborne WR
Tri-Village senior Dillan Plush OL
Versailles senior Lucas Stammen OL
Second Team Defense:
Tri-Village senior Austin Rismiller LB
Arcanum senior Jacob Rayburn LB
Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine DB
Third Team Offense:
Tri-Village junior Reed Wehr RB
Tri-Village junior Tanner Printz WR
Honorable Mention:
Tri-Village senior Blake Weyant OL
Versailles senior Titus Gehret TE
Division VII
First Team Offense:
Ansonia senior Exzaviar Moody RB
Third Team Defense:
Mississinawa Valley junior Anthony Ibarra LB
Honorable Mention:
Ansonia senior Jason Stover OL
Ansonia senior Eyan Hackler DL
Mississinawa Valley junior Trent Trobridge DL