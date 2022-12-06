Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.

Here are all the Darke County representatives and where they placed.

Division VI

First Team Offense:

Tri-Village junior Braden Keating QB

First Team Defense:

Tri-Village senior Seth Cook DL

Versailles senior Jared Lyons DL

Second Team Offense:

Versailles junior Joel Gehret RB

Versailles junior Michael Osborne WR

Tri-Village senior Dillan Plush OL

Versailles senior Lucas Stammen OL

Second Team Defense:

Tri-Village senior Austin Rismiller LB

Arcanum senior Jacob Rayburn LB

Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine DB

Third Team Offense:

Tri-Village junior Reed Wehr RB

Tri-Village junior Tanner Printz WR

Honorable Mention:

Tri-Village senior Blake Weyant OL

Versailles senior Titus Gehret TE

Division VII

First Team Offense:

Ansonia senior Exzaviar Moody RB

Third Team Defense:

Mississinawa Valley junior Anthony Ibarra LB

Honorable Mention:

Ansonia senior Jason Stover OL

Ansonia senior Eyan Hackler DL

Mississinawa Valley junior Trent Trobridge DL