Mississinawa Valley girls’ bowling opens season with win

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley High School girls’ bowling team won their first MWOBL match of the season over Russia High School, 1810-1690, at Woodcrest Lanes on Dec. 3.

Mississinawa Valley led after the first round, 621-532. In the second round, they just outscored Russia, 597-591. They then held on for the rest of the match to get the win.

Abby Green led all Mississinawa Valley scorers with 327. Krista Miller was second with a 252. For the rest of the top scores; Nedi Velasco had a 223, Danika Neargarder had a 215 and Lilly Severance had a 201.

