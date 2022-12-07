Arcanum team earns ninth place

ARCANUM — The Agricultural Mechanical and Technical Systems team from the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter took ninth place in the Ohio FFA State Contest.

The team qualified to compete in the state contest by placing in the top 10 on the online exam. At the state finals members were required to stick weld square tubing, draw and wire a switch, complete yield calculations and harvest economics, and as a team they built a rafter and completed equipment problem solving. The contest was a great opportunity for students to use hands on skills as a practical application of knowledge.