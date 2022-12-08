Greenville bowling loses to Troy on the road

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams lost to Troy High School at Troy Bowl on Dec. 7.

For the girls, they lost 2018-1215. Trinity Bowling led the team with a high series of 269 and a game high of 145.

For the boys, they lost 2270-1914. Alex Hadden led the team with a high series of 383 and a game high of 204.

The boys will compete in the Southwest Baker Shootout on Dec. 10 at the Southwest Bowling Center in Urbana. The girls will wait until Dec. 15 to take on Fairborn at Bowl 10.

