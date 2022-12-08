Koopman to lead Versailles’ baseball program

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will have a new coach for their baseball program. Brad Koopman will be the new varsity head coach after being a varsity assistant the last eight years. When the position opened, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“Versailles is a great community, with some of the greatest families and players to coach for. So when the head coach position came open, I was excited for the opportunity,” Koopman said.

Koopman does have experience being a head coach. He was the head coach at National Trail prior to coaching at Versailles. As a player, Koopman graduated from Newton High School and played baseball at Wittenberg University.

Koopman is ready to get to work with the players he’s familiar with and enjoy the game he loves.

“Working with the student-athletes to play the great game of baseball and compete at a high level is what excites me the most about the position,” Koopman said.

Currently, Koopman teaches at Tipp City and resides in Versailles. As the head coach, Koopman hopes to elevate the program.

“Overall, I am thankful to Versailles High School for the opportunity to lead the baseball program. With hard work and dedication, I hope to help bring great success,” Koopman said.

