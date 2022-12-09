Dr. Cox honored for work to preserve history

GREENVILLE — Dr. David Cox was recently awarded the NSDAR History Award Medal for his work throughout the community to ensure our history is not forgotten.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Regent Penny Weaver, the award is presented to an individual or group whose sutdy and/or promotion of some aspect of American history, on the regional or national level, has significantly advanced the understanding of America’s past.

In approving Dr. Cox’s nomination for the award, Suzanne Marie Heske, NSDAR Historian General, Washington DC stated, “The Office of the Historian General has completed its review of the dossier your chapter submitted to nominate David M. Cox for the NSDAR History Award Medal. Clearly, Mr. Cox has contributed to the greater understanding of American history by collecting and sharing his stories of people, places, and events with his local community. Therefore, this National Officer takes great pleasure in granting permission to award the DAR History Award Medal to David M. Cox,”

Vice Regent Debbie Nisonger explained the requirements for the award were very strict. Not only did they have to prove his work in preserving American history, they also were required to submit three letters of recommendation from professionals closely associated with the study of history. Those who wrote recommendation letters were Roger Van Frank, director of Darke County Parks, David Heckaman, Wayne’s Legion Research Group, and Nancy Meiring Knapke, site manager of Fort Recovery State Museum.

In his nominating letter, Heckaman stated, “I cannot think of anyone more deserving of an award for his efforts for more than 30 years to preserve history and educate others. Dr. Cox has done this without wanting any personal recognition or gain. He believes if he does not personally bring about the preservation of these stories, the history may be forgotten. Dave is filled with the spirit of inquiry to find out and pass on the truth about this important period of the history of the United States.”

Karen Burkett, chaplain of Fort GreeneVille NSDAR was unable to attend but would extended her congratulations, “I applaud and congratulate Dr. David Cox in his quest to further our acknowledge of history here in Darke County.” His ongoing efforts working with historians, research individuals and groups demonstrate his genuine love for history. We are very fortunate to have a person of his caliber contributing to this significant endeavor.”

Dr. Cox responded to the accolades bestowed upon him, “I realize this award should be shared by everyone who is participating in this project (Fort Jefferson). We are on the way to ‘Remember Fort Jefferson.’ We owe a lot to so many who made this country the land of the free. Maybe by doing our part to remember history we can make it a better world for the future.”