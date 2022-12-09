Elf is GPL’s movie matinee

GREENVILLE — Calling all Christmas fans. Greenville Public Library will be showing a fun holiday favorite for our Movie Matinee in the month of December.

Elf, starring Will Ferrell, will be shown on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.

Buddy (Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.

As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

Elf is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour 37 minutes. Patrons are invited to bring their favorite movie snacks and drinks for all Movie Matinee events.

Movie Matinees are held the third Thursday of each month in addition to occasional pop-up dates. Check us out on Facebook at Greenville Public Library (Ohio) to keep up with all of their library happenings.