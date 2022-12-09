Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Greenville Union Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter’s goal to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every service member buried at the Greenville Union cemetery and ensure no one if forgotten has been met. This year all 1,602 veteran graves will be honored.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Greenville, Ohio for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Again this year, Del Braun will be assisting in the ceremony. He will be playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipe which is such a honorable gesture to our Veterans.

The guest speaker is Brigadier General Dale White, United States Air Force. He is the Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Others participating in the ceremony are the Versailles Color Guard, Greenville High School ROTC and Boy Scout Troop 134.