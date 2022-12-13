All American Clothing offers scholarship

ARCANUM — For two decades, All American Clothing Co. has provided countless American families with employment opportunities through local clothing production. They pride themselves in manufacturing homegrown, high-quality classic apparel, from timeless blue jeans to footwear.

This year, they are excited to give back more to the community by supporting a deserving student with their scholarship program. This opportunity is open to any U.S. resident or student visa holder aged 18 or above. They must also be enrolled in any undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited U.S. college or university.

The scholarship awardee will be chosen based solely on the quality of their essay submission. No other requirements such as GPA scores or academic transcripts are necessary. One recipient will be awarded a scholarship worth $1,000 for academic fees or necessities.

With All American Clothing Co.’s motto of “Make Something Happen Today” in mind, they hope to make a meaningful impact by supporting educational endeavors within our community.

The deadline to enter is Jan. 12, 2023.

Applicants must write a 1000-word essay discussing this topic: “How do you think buying products made locally can positively impact our country?”

Essays must be sent to [email protected] as an attached PDF file, including the applicants’ full name, address, contact information, school name, and date of birth.

Use the subject line: All American Clothing Scholarship | (Your Name)

Only one submission per person is allowed. You must be able to prove your eligibility based on the above criteria.