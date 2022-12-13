Berk elected to Farm Bureau state board

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steve Berk of Brookville was elected southwest regional trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation during the organization’s 104th annual meeting Dec. 8-9 in Columbus. He will represent the interests of members in 20 southwest Ohio counties.

Berk, along with his wife, Cynthia, breed high-end replacement heifers for the Angus industry and manage a cow-calf operation of 15 brood cows. He also is the manager of Dull Homestead Farms in Brookville.

A member of Montgomery County Farm Bureau for more than four years, he has served as its president, as well as on the Ohio Farm Bureau policy development committee.

Berk is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in agriculture and previously served 33 years with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Today, he enjoys working with the youth of 4-H and FFA and hopes to engage the next generation of Ohio Farm Bureau leadership in his new role.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.