Local Briefs

Fish & Game Assoc. voting

NEW PARIS — Darke County Fish and Game Association, 1407 New Garden Road, New Paris, will be voting on changing by-laws at their membership meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

Soup & Sandwich Social

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni will be conducting its annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Feb. 4 in conjunction with Versailles High School Boy’s game against Anna and Versailles High School Girl’s game against Covington.

DCP board meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Dec. 14, noon.