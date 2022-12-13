Tribute Funeral Home holds open house

GREENVILLE — The Greenville campus of Tribute Funeral Homes held its annual holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 8. Owner Eric Fee and his staff treated the public to a wonderful evening of music, food and fun. There was also a time of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones over the past year to remember.

According to Fee, the open house is an opportunity for the funeral home and its employees to give back to the community. The Green de Villes provided music, which included a lot of holiday songs. Visitors could also have their pictures taken with Santa Claus, grab a plate of food, enjoy a roaring fire in the fire pit or take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the city.

There was also a quiet area where family memers could light a candle and get an ornament to remember their loved one during this time of year.