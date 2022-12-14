Versailles bowling and wrestling pick up wins

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — It was a busy day for Versailles athletics on Dec. 13. The high school bowling and wrestling teams were in action throughout the day.

The boys’ and girls’ bowling teams traveled to Plaza Lanes to go up against Celina. The varsity girls won 2447-2437. Danica York led with her scores of 188 and 177. The junior varsity girls also picked up a 1785-1726 win.

The boys couldn’t get the win as Celina won 2605-2690. Mitchell Bey led with scores of 201 and 169. The JV also lost, 1958-2248.

Both teams will travel to Speedway Lanes to take on Marion Local High School on Dec. 17.

The wrestling team took on Miami East in a home match. The high school team took a 44-29 win over the Vikings. The junior high team got a big 70-15 win over Miami East.

Versailles will look to keep their momentum going later this week. The wrestling team will host a dual tournament on Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m.

