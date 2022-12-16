East Main Christmas Eve service planned

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. The theme for the service will be “Be Still and…Rejoice”.

There will be music by Kandee Combs and special guest Joseph Helfrich. The program will also have congregational singing, special readings, an inspirational video, the skit “Disturbing The Peace” and the Lord’s Supper. The congregation invites everyone to come out for this time of reflection and praise for God’s Gift to us.

The next morning on Christmas Day, Minister Jim Morehouse will be concluding the sermon series “Christmas Foretold” on the Old Testament prophecies speaking of the birth of the coming Messiah. That Sunday morning’s 10:30 a.m.

“Praise Celebration” worship service will include the message “A Child, A Son and So Much More” from Isaiah 9:6,7 in addition to music by Kandee Combs and a presentation by the young people.

For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.