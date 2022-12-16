Mote & Assoc. celebrate 50 years

GREENVILLE — Feb. 20 marked a milestone for Mote & Associates, Inc. 50 years in business is quite an accomplishment and they have been celebrating this milestone throughout 2022. They are proud to be providing engineering and surveying services to Darke County and the surrounding communities. They are blessed to serve a variety of clients new and old and thank each of them for their continued patronage.

Like so many entrepreneurs, Richard T. Mote, started a small business in 1972 in the basement of a building on West Main Street in Greenville. As he continued to expand, he found himself moving his business three more times over the years. Their current office is now located just off Broadway at 214 West Fourth St., Greenville.

After 28 enjoyable years, Mote decided to retire in 2000. Jerry McClannan succeeded him and is currently president and owner of the firm. Mote & Associates, Inc. has a knowledgeable team of engineers, surveyors, designers and technicians that are accomplished in hearing their clients, discovering their needs, and developing a plan and construction drawings to achieve their clients’ project visions. They are thankful for the loyalty and continued part-time contributions of several retirees including former owners Louis Bergman and Mike Henderson as well as Sharon Hemmelgarn, Steve Miller, and Don Miller. They are always looking to grow their business by expanding our team.

The firm takes pride in serving the community with the finest engineering and surveying needs for both commercial and private project development. This can range from civil/street design, agricultural, new and renovated building design, structural and environmental (water and wastewater treatment) engineering. They also provide assistance with grants and funding, permitting, surveying, construction staking, construction management and more. We strive to support Villages, businesses, schools and other entities as well as private individuals in achieving their new ventures.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 937-548-7511.