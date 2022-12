GREENVILLE — Ova and Carlene Sheets will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Dec. 25.

Their children, Cheryl (Bill) Evans, Arlene Fierro (Darwin McBee) and Kathy Sheets along with their three grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew and Brad and seven great-grandchildren, Eden, Caesar, Raquel, Joseph, Parker, Nova & Logan invite all to send them a card to honor this milestone in their life.

Cards may be mailed to Mr. & Mrs. Ova Sheets at 1324 Sweitzer #C-20, Greenville, OH 45331.