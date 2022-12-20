Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition

GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation).

“We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to Andy’s leadership and are confident that his experience and perspective will further the success Greenville Federal has enjoyed.” Luce continued, “Andy will help us in our efforts to hire a President who is well-respected and familiar with our business strategy and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Counts brings more than 39 years of banking experience to Greenville Federal, most recently as Regional President of Ohio and Indiana with U.S. Bank in Sidney, Ohio. Mr. Counts brings substantial experience and leadership skills in the areas of consumer lending, commercial lending, financial management, wealth management and franchise growth. Additionally, Counts models community leadership, having served on several non-profit boards in the area during his career.

Greenville Federal was founded in 1883 and is a nationally chartered mutual savings bank with banking centers in Greenville, Tipp City and Troy. Greenville Federal attracts deposits from, and makes loans in, the Ohio counties of Darke, Preble, Auglaize, Miami, Shelby and Mercer and the Indiana counties of Randolph and Wayne. Greenville Federal Financial Corporation is a mutual holding company formed in 2006.