Local Briefs

Darke Co. offices closed

GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year Holiday.

Business Advisory committee

GREENVILLE —A special meeting of the Greenville Board of Education’s Business Advisory Committee will be held Jan. 5, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Committee.

Greenville BOE meetings

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Board of Education will hold its annual Organizational Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m., in the Auditorium at Memorial Hal, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a public hearing regarding the organization of the Board of Education.

A special meeting to serve the purpose of a regular meeting will be held following the organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m., also in the auditorium of Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. Time for public hearing on the 2023‐2024 school calendar will also occur.