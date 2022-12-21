Dill speaks to Versailles FFA about corn

Versailles FFA Hosted 3rd Annual Corn Yield Estimation Challenge & Hosted OSU Extension Agent Taylor Dill

VERSAILLES — Taylor Dill Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Darke County recently spoke with the Versailles Agricultural Education Classes with her presentation entitled “Corn, how did we get here and What do we Do Now?” Dill spoke about staging vegetative growth, determining vegetative and reproductive growth stages in corn, Growing Degree Days ( GDDs), calculating GDDs, estimating corn yields using the Yield Component Method and the importance of knowing estimated corn yields. Individual ears of corn were brought in for Versailles Ag Ed students to calculate the potential yield using the Yield Component Method. Taylors presentation helped promote the Versailles FFA Corn Growing Contest. A special thank you to Taylor Dill for sharing her knowledge with the classes and to Jeff Wuebker for gathering the corn used in class.

The Versailles FFA hosted its third annual Corn Estimated Yield Challenge Contest throughout the chapter and 90 members participated in the contest. Each member was given a chance to bring in an ear of corn from their farm, a neighbor’s farm, or an employer’s farm and family relatives. Each member that participated received a prize for their participation. The students calculated the estimated yield of three different ears of corn by counting the number of kernels long x around x 1/1000 of the population divided by 90. The ears of corn were also double checked by a local farmer.

The winner of the contest was Lincoln Winner with an estimated yield of 320 with a population of 34,000, the corn variety was Golden Harvest. Luke Winner followed in second place with an estimated yield of 315 with a population of 34,000 the corn variety was Golden Harvest. Third place was Gabe White with an estimated yield of 298.2, with a population of 32,000 and the variety was Becks. Brandyn Heitkamp placed fourth with an estimated population of 296, with the population of 35,000 and the variety was Becks. Maggie McGlinch placed fifth with the estimated yield of 271, with a population of 33,000, and the variety was Stine 9714.