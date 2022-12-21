Nominate your favorite organizations for BBB honors

DAYTON — Close out the year by nominating or applying for one of the Better Business Bureau’s 2023 honors – the BBB Torch Awards or Spark Awards. Celebrate an organization’s success, even your own, by entering these competitions.

Torch Awards For Ethics

The BBB’s Torch Awards, formerly known as the Eclipse Integrity Awards, have shined a light on outstanding Miami Valley businesses and charities since 1994. The award embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors:

● the Character of the organization’s leadership;

● how an authentic Culture is being fostered at the organization;

● the organization’s transparent relationship with its Customers;

● and the impact the organization is making in the local Community

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of full-time employees. The winners of each category will be submitted for consideration for a new honor – the Golden Torch Award. The judges will evaluate the winners of each category to determine an overall winner – the Golden Torch Award winner. This winner will receive a $5000 cash award to help enhance their operation and mission.

Learn more, nominate and/or apply at bbb.org/local/0322/torch-awards. If you’d like to enter your own organization, it only takes a few simple steps: complete an entry form, write a few essays and upload some standard business documentation and your logo.

BBB is even hosting a free optional virtual seminar to help on January 12 at 8:30 a.m. and February 8 at 3:30 p.m. The seminar will walk you step-by-step through the process. Register today by calling (937) 610-2270. You can even watch a prerecorded seminar at the website.

Spark Awards

The Spark Awards, an Award for Entrepreneurship, identifies trustworthy entrepreneurs aged 35 and under and new business owners less than three years in operation. It honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners from this community that embody and cultivate the Three C’s of Trust:

· Character

· Culture

· Community

These trustmakers are the future of our marketplace. Class of 2023 honorees will inspire others to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship. Applications and nominations are accepted online at bbb.org/local/0322/sparkaward.html.

Deadline to nominate an organization for either honor: Feb. 1

Deadline to submit your own organization’s entry for either honor: March 1

Awards presentation: May 9

If you have questions regarding these honors, call (937) 610-2277 or e-mail [email protected]

The honors are sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business I.T.; WDTN; iHeart Radio and the Dayton Daily News.

