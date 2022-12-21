Small business advising at Lake Campus

CELINA — The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Rhodes State College will be offering small business advising on the campus of Wright State University–Lake Campus. For over 30 years, the Ohio Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College has accelerated business growth, helped create jobs, and provided consulting to existing and new start-up businesses.

“We are looking forward to having a presence at Wright State University–Lake Campus. It will be a convenient partnership to provide SBDC services to our clients in the Mercer County area. The relationship will provide direct assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs to improve economic growth in the area,” said Kathy Keller, director, Rhodes State College Small Business Development Center.

The SBDC is designed to facilitate small business growth, job creation, and access to capital. The Certified Business Advisors® that staff the SBDC offer services to all industries with fewer than 500 employees in all stages of business development including one-on-one business advising, workshops, strategic business planning, market feasibility, cash flow analysis, financial projections development, loan packaging guidance, government contracting, franchising, home-based business, veterans business, and woman owned business issues.

Tammy Eilerman, director, Workforce Development and Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University–Lake Campus added “Wright State University–Lake Campus is excited to partner with the SBDC and Rhodes State College to provide the opportunity for entrepreneurs to come to campus to meet with the business advisors right here in our community. Small businesses are vital to the economic growth of our area and we are delighted to be able to support their advancement.”

For those wanting additional information or to set up an appointment, contact Jaime King ([email protected]) at the Wright State University–Lake Campus Workforce and Business Enterprise Center.