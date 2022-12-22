BPL hosts BINGO on Your Break

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding a special BINGO on Your Break on Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m.

This free event is open for students in grades k-5. They will have popcorn and hot chocolate available along with prizes for everyone. Parents, this may be your only chance for some peace and quiet before school starts again in January.

Bradford Public Library will be closed on Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the holiday season. Be sure to stop by to get your reading material and movies.