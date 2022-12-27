Barn fire near Laura claims life

LAURA — On Dec. 23, at approximately 6:58 p.m., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from 2352 Stauffer Road, Laura, of a structure fire. The caller reported their barn was on fire. The caller said her husband ran back into the burning barn. The Miami County Dispatch Center transferred the call to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office since the address was actually located in Darke County.

The following fire departments responded to the scene: Pitsburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Hollansburg Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Laura Fire Department, Ludlow Falls Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, New Madison Fire Department, West Milton Fire Department as well as Arcanum Rescue and Union Township Rescue.

As the fire was being extinguished fire personnel located a body in the burned barn. Darke County Deputies responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Darke County Coroner’s Office were also notified and responded. The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination. The decedent was identified as Terry Mowry, 75, of Stauffer Road. Foul play is not suspected. The cause of the fire has not been determined.