Trans Alliance announces driver retirement

GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble Country resident, and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years.

His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load that evening bound for Portland, OR. In November of 1982 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg, and continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013.

He has driven six million plus accident-free miles over the years, and was always a consistent Top Performer in the company’s Safety Program.

Peffley is looking forward to spending more time fishing for crappie, and at the local dirt tracks racing with his son.

Trans Alliance and their customers will miss his professional attitude, and wish him and Karen a Happy Retirement.

Trans Alliance, LLC is a freight carrier and logistics company that was formed in 2012 after a change of ownership to replace the former Garber Ag Freight, Inc that was established in 1994. Trans Alliance has terminals with repair facilities in Greenville and Fremont, NE, and primarily serves the Agriculture and Pet food Industries hauling bulk and dry van commodities.

If you or someone you know want to begin or elevate your professional truck driving career, please contact Neal Staugler or Cory Griesdorn at (937) 548-8400, or apply online at www.transallianceonline.com.