Franklin Monroe boys basketball defend The Hangar in tournament game

ARCANUM — The Jets defended their home court in the Jet Holiday Tournament as they defeated Mechanicsburg High School, 64-51, on Dec. 28.

Franklin Monroe had a double-digit lead heading into the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg started to mount a small comeback to get back within single digits.

The Jets did eventually separate themselves to get the 13-point win. Head coach Troy Myers said this team showed their inexperience as they let the Indians back into the game late. Games, like this one, helps them gain that experience to fully shut the door on teams late.

“These are experiences that we need so that eventually down the line they will be experienced and they will understand. Like I said earlier in the year, it’s better to get a win and experience that than it is to drop a game like that,” Myers said.

Franklin Monroe had a 33-23 lead at halftime. The Jets were spreading the ball around early and finding success from their offensive sets.

On the defensive side, they were not letting Mechanicsburg get into the paint often. The Indians had to settle for outside shots.

As the half was winding down, the Indians chipped into the Jets’ lead by getting to the free throw line. Franklin Monroe also turned the ball over after gaining a big lead. They were trying to push the pace and started to force the ball down the court.

Sophomore EB Fall had 15 points at halftime. He was somewhat limited in his playing time with foul trouble.

Senior Cason Yount took over in the third quarter to help the Jets extend their lead. He had nine points in the quarter.

The defense held Mechanicsburg to seven points in the third quarter. Franklin Monroe looked like they were going to cruise to an easy victory.

Then the Indians started to find some life on offense. They scored 21 points in the quarter and almost made it a closer game. But, the Jets scored a few more points to gain back their double-digit lead by making some free throws and getting easy buckets off turnovers.

Myers said this is a team that is maturing, but is not quite there yet. He saw a lot of good things from his team to show they are progressing in the right direction. But at times, he also saw his team make some common mistakes.

“We have to understand from an internal perspective that if we’re growing everyday, we see that. At times tonight, we saw that. But also at times, we didn’t see that,” Myers said.

Fall finished the game with 21 points. Yount finished the game with 14 points.

For the Indians, Conner Eyink led them with 19 points. Keegan Freeze was second on the team with 16 points.

The Jets will take on Brookville High School in the championship game of the tournament on Dec. 29. Game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

