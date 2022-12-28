Greenville Police Beat

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 15

ANIMAL PROBLEM: At 12 a.m. officers were advised of an animal problem at the 300 block of Oxford Drive. The complaint was that the neighbor had let her dog out without a leash. The officers were informed the complainant had a statement for them to pick up in the morning and that she would be emailing them a video of the incident. The neighbor, Vicki Rademachir, had already been warned in the past for her dog being at large on Nov. 10.

Dec. 16

VANDALISM: At 7:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Wayne Avenue regarding vandalism to a company vehicle. A black Freightliner box truck was parked on the property facing west bound next to Front Street with the passenger side of the truck close to the roadway. Officers observed the passenger side door window of the truck had been busted out. Glass surrounded the outside of the ground near the window, and on the inside of the cab. Photos were taken of the scene and will be uploaded with the report.

Dec. 17

HARASSMENT: At 5:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a harassment complaint. The victim advised Cody Fanslar exited the apartment and began yelling at him – telling him he was going to “beat the brakes off him” before approaching him. The female witness advised she told Fanslar to go back to his apartment when he began to yell at her to “take her fata** back into her apartment.” The male victim had gotten a video of the incident and advised officers he would save the video to a USB or SD card so they could place it into property. The male feared Fanslar would harm him, so he retreated back into his apartment. Fanslar was charged with menacing.

Dec. 18

DRUGS: At 2:26 a.m. officers observed a Buick Lacrosse bearing Indiana registration traveling northbound on Sweitzer Street near Pine Street. Officers observed the vehicle fail to stop behind the white stop bar, and a traffic stop was conducted. Through investigation a piece of folded plastic which appeared to have half of a pill inside of it, a glass pipe with burnt residue, an empty plastic wrapper which appeared to have white residue inside it were found. A misdemeanor citation was given to Sandra Shepard, as the pipe was hers, and both her and the other female passenger were sent on their way.

Dec. 19

SHOPLIFTING: At 11:59 a.m. officers were dispatched ot the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The store manager advised she had two individuals enter her store and shoplift a pair of jeans the day before. Security footage was shown to the officer, and they subjects were identified as Paul Brown, Jr. and Alisha Keith. A misdemeanor citation for theft for Brown was written out and served to him, as he was the main shopliftee. Both Brown and Keith were informed they were trespassed from the Factory Connection.

Dec. 20

DOMESTIC: At 10:27 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of W. Main Street on a reported domestic incident that occurred on Dec. 19. The female advised she had been in a domestic argument with her husband at their residence in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. She advised her husband, John Carter, became highly intoxicated and became upset at the state of array their daughter’s room was in. Carter began yelling at herself and her 14-year old daughter, but she shared he did not physically harm her daughter. The female was advised how to file for a Citizen Protection Order and to call the Greenville Police Department when any further arguments were occurring.

Dec. 22

WANTED PERSON: At 8:51 a.m. officers observed Dustin Burton standing outside on the 300 block of East Fifth Street. He had an active warrant out of Miami County for failing to appear on a traffic offense with no bond. Dispatch confirmed the warrant, and Burton was arrested. He was transported to the Darke and Miami County line in Bradford where he was released to the Troy Police Department.