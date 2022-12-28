Versailles boys’ varsity bowling wins third match of the season over Minster

By Drew Terhall

CELINA — Versailles High School boys’ bowling defeated Minster High School, 2566-2399, at Plaza Lanes on Dec. 27. They are now 3-4 overall with a 2-1 MAC record.

Mitchell Bey scored a 237 and a 176 to lead the team. Noah Covault was close behind bowling a 222 and a 169.

The JV team couldn’t get the victory as they fell to Minster, 1991-2106.

The team will have a break before they resume play at Pla-Mor Lanes on Jan. 5 to take on Ft. Recovery.

