Winter Reading Challenge coming to GPL

GREENVILLE – Mark your calendar now for GPL’s annual Winter Reading Challenge Jan. 9 through Feb. 28.

The program will start with a kickoff event featuring a hot chocolate bar on the Jan. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. At that time, patrons can pick up their entry forms and slips to get them on their way.

This year, there are three ways to participate. Adults can pick up and fill out slips for each book, audiobook, or magazine they check out, while kids complete fun winter tasks to earn entries into the prize drawings. Teens may choose how they’d like to enter. They can either use the adult slips or the activity sheet for kids.

New this year, families are able to pick up a sheet of activities and work as a team in order to earn entries for prizes. All materials to enter can be picked up at the Circulation Desk any time during the event.

Those participating are able to choose from a wide variety of prize baskets featuring themed gifts. Baskets include: Healthy Living, Gardening Galore, Get Grilling, and Fill Your Cup. Children and families will also be excited to enter to win their Family Fun Night, Adventure Starts Here, or Mad Scientist baskets.

Put all of your entries in one basket for a better chance to win, or spread them around between them all… it’s your choice.

All entries must be received no later than Feb. 28. For more information, contact the library at (937) 548-3915 or through their Facebook page.