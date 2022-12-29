Help awaits for a holiday relapse

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA — The holidays can be tough on those who have struggled with addiction. It can be a recipe for relapse between holiday stress and family gatherings with alcohol. If you have a loved one struggling with drug or alcohol use, you should seek treatment for them immediately.

Being close with family for the holidays may also have caused you to notice that they are not doing well and struggling with addiction. Take the time to talk to them, ask them what they may be struggling with, and discuss treatment. We hope everyone is having a wonderful Holiday season.

To learn more about the dangers of waiting visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-dangerous-waiting-game.html

ADDICTION SCREENINGS

Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754