January at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library has plenty of things to keep the community busy during the cold month of January. In addition to finding books and movies to take home, patrons can check out STEM KITS and board games. Adults are able to check out mobile hotspots and the library telescope. The library has newer children’s computers filled with hundreds of activities and games to play. The genealogy section has been improved to make it easier for patrons to find what they need.

The very popular adult Winter Reading Challenge begins this month, and runs through the end of March. Adults can come in to pick up log sheets to record books they read or listen to. Drawings for prizes are held at the end of each month, with a grand prize being awarded at the end of the program.

Story Time will resume in 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 12. The program meets each Thursday from 10-11 a.m. and is for children through preschool age. Come in to hear stories, sing songs, and make crafts. No registration is needed for this drop-in program.

There will be an adult coloring session on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. This is a drop-in program for coloring in a relaxed atmosphere. All supplies are provided.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the OSU Extension will be presenting a class “Healthy Eating for Fast Paced Lives.” Drop in at 2 p.m. to join Roseanne Scammerhorn as she gives tips to making healthy food choices. No registration is needed for this event.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 3:30–5 p.m., kids and teens can come in for a STEM KIT demonstration. Staff will be on hand to showcase all of our kits with some building fun. No registration is needed; just drop in for the fun.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484. It is also on Facebook and Twitter. The library website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.