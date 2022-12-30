Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone’s barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. It appears Bruiser has not been socialized very well and doesn’t understand how big he is. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience to teach him manners and how to become a well-behaved doggy! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in and meet Bruiser and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.