High School basketball ends 2022 with holiday tournaments

DARKE COUNTY — Just before the new year kicked off, some of the Darke County schools competed in local basketball holiday tournaments. Here is where the local schools finished in each tournament.

Jet Holiday Tournament:

Franklin Monroe, once again, hosted the Jet Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. The Jets boys basketball team opened the tournament with a 64-51 win over Mechanicsburg. Sophomore EB Fall had 21 points while senior Cason Yount had 14. In the championship game, the Jets fell to Brookville, 66-40. Fall had 17 points while senior Blake Addis had 10.

The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team also competed in the Jet Holiday Tournament. They fell to Brookville in the opening game, 66-39. Seniors Troy Woodbury and Matt Pisano each had double-digit points. Woodbury led the team with 11 while Pisano had 10. In the consolation game, the Blackhawks defeated Mechanicsburg, 69-44, to take third in the tournament. Pisano led with 22 points while Woodbury had 19.

Covington Holiday Basketball Tournament:

The Bradford boys and girls basketball team competed in a tournament in Covington. The boys and girls went up against Covington High School in their first round.

The Lady Railroaders lost to Covington, 53-7, on Dec. 28. Senior Shayleigh Swick led with three points. The next day, they lost to Northwestern, 43-15. Freshman Ryleigh Dotson led the team with five points.

For the boys team, they defeated Covington, 54-51, on Dec. 28. Sophomore Owen Canan had a last second three-pointer go in for the win. Senior Landon Monnin led the team with 18 points. In the championship game, the Railroaders lost to Russia, 72-24. Canan and Monnin both made the All-Tournament team.

Patriot Holiday Classic:

Tri-Village hosted the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 and 30. The Tri-Village boys basketball team took on WOAC rival Ansonia in the first round. The two teams just played on Dec. 20 at Ansonia. The Patriots won 76-41 in the first round game. Senior Dalton Delong had 17 points to lead the Patriots. Freshman Trey Sagester had 14 points while senior Wilson Suggs and junior Braden Keating each had 12 points. For Ansonia, junior Trevor Hemmerich had 11 points to lead the Tigers. Junior Garrett Stammen was close behind with 10 points.

In the championship game, Tri-Village defeated Eaton, 54-39. Senior Justin Finkbine led his team with 15 points. Suggs had 13 points while Delong had 11. The win also gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win. Trey Sagester and Suggs both made the All-Tournament team. Delong won the tournament MVP.

Ansonia lost the consolation game to Dayton Christian, 64-58. Stammen led his team with 22 points while senior Ian Schmitmeyer had 17 points.

