Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 12

SHOPLIFTING: Ar 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a report of theft. An employee advised Sara Napier had come into the store with another female, approached the liquor section, and concealed several bottles of liquor in her purse before leaving the store, bypassing all points of purchase. The employee escorted Napier back into the store where she recovered the items undamaged. Napier advised she did it because “she didn’t have any money, and she was being stupid.” Napier was issued a citation for theft and issued a trespass warning to stay off Walmart’s property.

Dec. 27

WANTED PERSON: At 10:31 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a wanted person’s complaint. Roger Beisner had an active warrant through the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania on the original charge of harassment. Contact was made with Beisner who refused to open the door for the officers, and officers had to peel the screen back from the screen door to attempt to unlock it. After the screen door was unlocked and opened, forced entry was made on the inside door. Beisner resisted arrest and was issued a citation for it. He was transported to the Darke County Jail.

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 10:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a male subject attempting to pay for merchandise with a counterfeit currency. The female complainant advised the male subject was attempting to pay for a package of cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill that had “copy money” printed on each corner of the bill. The bill also had “not legal tender play money” printed on it. The male was identified and it was difficult to explain the situation due to a language barrier. The male subject stated he got the money from the bank, but officers knew the bank would not carry copy money. The male subject eventually paid for the cigarettes with valid currency, and the counterfeit $100 bill was placed into property for safekeeping.

Dec. 28

TRESPASSING: At 1:02 a.m. officers on routine patrol observed a subject walking in the parking lot of the 200 block of Wagner Avenue, who had recently been trespassed from the property. Zachery Flippo had walked in front of the front doors of the building before turning right of the building to walk behind the dumpster on the north side of the building. Flippo had been trespassed previously on Dec. 27. He advised he was cutting through the parking lot because the sidewalk had too much snow, Flippo was issued a misdemeanor citation. After completing the call, officers observed the sidewalks being mostly cleared of snow along with two other subjects walking on the sidewalks.

Dec. 29

THEFT: At 4:27 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft. It was advised Sherri Feithshans exited the store without paying for multiple items. Video was provided and was placed into property as evidence. Feithshans was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft, and officers were advised of six other incidents where she had skipped scanning items. In all incidents, the defendant purchased other items and did not scan the others listed. All items stolen totaled $364.18.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]