Commissioners partake in yearly organization

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to “clean house.” Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners partook in their yearly organization during the Tuesday meeting by reappointing board and staff members. Matthew “Matt” W. Aultman was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, and Larry Holmes was appointed as the Vice Chairman. Administrative Clerk/Secretary Robin Blinn was reappointed into her current position, and Karen Avore was reappointed as the Assistant Clerk/Secretary as well.

Despite being appointed as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Aultman was not nominated to be the Chairman as the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio (CCAO) Official Representative, and he will not be designated as the Official Voting Representative. He advised he did not want to be nominated because of a conflicting schedule.

“I don’t feel it is right for me to be chairman and to not be down there voting,” Aultman said. “I can’t attend and do my due diligence, so I don’t think it’s right to be appointed.”

Board member Marshall Combs will be attending CCAO as the Chairman designated as the Official Voting Representative, and Vice Chairman Larry Holmes will be designated as the Alternate Voting Representative. Voting will commence at any annual or special meeting of the Association.

Transportation reimbursement was renegotiated and raised from $0.45 per mile to $0.50 per mile. Holmes advised if they looked back to 2017, the reimbursement rate was $0.40.

“We didn’t move to $0.45 until 2021, and at that point the IRS was at $0.56. The IRS is now 65.5 cents, so we maintain that differential roughly by adjusting it to $0.50 per mile,” Holmes said.

As part of the yearly upkeep, the commissioners voted to schedule their Regular Agenda Sessions. They will be continuing to host sessions at 520 S. Broadway, Greenville every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Work Session Meetings will be held 8 a.m. until close of business every Tuesday and Thursday, and they will be held at the Commissioners’ Office as well. Evening and Special Sessions will be held at the discretion of the board throughout the county. Special sessions are held only as necessary and announced at least 24 hours in advance.

If you wish to be added to the notifications email list, call the commissioners’ office at 937-547-7370 or email:[email protected], and the commissioners would be glad to add you to the list. A calendar of the meetings can also be viewed at the office at 520 S. Broadway during regular business hours.

