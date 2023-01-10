December crash on US 127 turns fatal

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 17, 2022 Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.

On Jan. 9, the Sheriff’s Office was notified through the Darke County Coroner’s Office that Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, died at Everheart Hospice Patient Unit in Greenville. Black was a passenger in the vehicle operated by Randy Brunswick, 60, of Fort Loramie. Brunswick as since released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation showed that Brunswick was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road at U.S. 127. He failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2021 International LT625 driven by William Kellam, 42, of Spartanburg, SC. After the collision, Brunswick’s vehicle traveled across the median and came to rest in the ditch. Brunswick and Black were extracted by mechanical means along with two juvenile passengers.

Brunswick was initially transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue along with the two juveniles. Brunswick was eventually transported to Miami Valley Hospital. One of the juveniles was later transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the other juvenile was released from Wayne Healthcare. Black was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by the Miami Valley MICU.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash which remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.