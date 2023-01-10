Green Wave and Trojans compete at Troy Wrestling Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROY — Greenville High School and Arcanum High School wrestling teams competed in the Troy Invitational on Jan. 7 at Troy High School.

The Green Wave finished eighth as a team in the event.

Greenville did have a first place finisher at the event. In the 157 weight class, senior Peyton McCartney defeated John Kemp from Miami East by pin to take first. Senior Payton Parsons finished fourth in the 175 class. Sophomore Andrew Winner placed fifth in the 285 class. Sophomores William Bush and Kevin Nguyen along with freshman Jack Suter all placed sixth in their respective classes.

The Trojans competed hard in the invitational. Freshmen Jesus Gonzolez, Preston McClure and Jared Shives all made it to the third round at the event.

The Green Wave will host Northmont for a meet on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. The Trojans will travel to Dixie for a dual meet on Jan. 12.

