MVLSD Board elects officers, organizes committees, approves therapy dogs

UNION CITY, OHIO — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for the Organization Meeting and Regular Meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2029 at 7 p.m. in the Board Office Conference Room.

Mrs. Jessica Gower was elected MV Board of Education president for 2023 and Ms. Sandy Skidmore was elected vice-president.

The Board approved the 2023 meeting dates. The superintendent was appointed the Purchasing Agent for MVLSD. The board members’ salary was approved. Several annual items of business related to meeting the Ohio Revised Code requirements and/or administrative procedures were approved by the Board. The Board approved the treasurer to oversee the Public Records of the District.

Board members were appointed to 10 various MVLSD Standing Committees for the 2023 Calendar Year: Building and Grounds/Facilities—Todd Grow and Scott Stachler; Finance and Negotiations—Jessica Gower and Sandy Skidmore; Personnel—Jessica Gower and Sandy Skidmore; MVCTC/MDECA Liaison—Sandy Skidmore and Amy Hanes; Legislative Committee—Jessica Gower and Amy Hanes; Scholarship Committee—Sandy Skidmore and Amy Hanes; Curriculum Committee—Sandy Skidmore and Todd Grow; Long-Term Strategic Plan Committee—Scott Stachler and Todd Grow; Audit Committee—Jessica Gower and Amy Hanes; and Student Achievement Liaison—Scott Stachler.

The Organizational Meeting adjourned at 7:17 p.m. The Board then moved into the regular meeting.

The Board Minutes from December 12, 2022 were approved.

Public Participation:

Mrs. Amy Roessner had the new therapy dog at the meeting.

Presentation to the Board:

January is School Board Recognition Month. Each board member received a certificate from OSBA recognizing each member “in sincere appreciation for exemplary leadership and service in public schools.”

The treasurer presented the financial reports for the month of December 2022.

Items Approved:

The estimated 2023-2024 Alternate Tax Document was approved to be submitted the same to the Darke County Auditor by Jan. 17, 2023.

Approval was given to continue membership in the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for the 2023 Calendar Year.

The resolution was approved to participate in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for the 2023 Calendar Year.

The Board approved Mrs. Shellie Stump as a substitute cook for the 2022-2023 school year effective Dec. 2, 2022.

Mrs. Christy Hunt’s resignation as an attendant was approved by the Board effective Dec. 2, 2022.

The Board approved FMLA for Mrs. Tonya Riffell effective Dec. 12, 2022.

The MV BoE approved and supports the use of Animal Assisted Therapy Dogs (Therapy Dogs) for the benefit of its students beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

For informational purposes:

MV Schools recently received the 2022 Tax Valuation from the Darke County Auditor’s office. The valuation for the past several years was reviewed.

There are 22 Certified and Classified Employment Contracts which will be expiring at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 School Year. They will be recommended for board action during the next few months.

Items Presented for Board Information:

Mr. Stachler presented ideas regarding fans for the gym.

The Board adjourned to Executive Session for the express purpose of discussing personnel employment at 7:47 p.m.

The Board returned to regular session at 8:02 p.m., and with no other business to be considered by the board, adjourned at 8:02 p.m.