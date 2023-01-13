Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Give a big hello to Max! Max came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Max is believed to be a three-year-old intact male Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. Max has demonstrated he knows how to sit and shake, and he loves treats! Max is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Max has been such a patient boy as staff have worked to get all the burrs and stickers off of him. Max doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter and walks well on a leash. Max did great for his exam where he weighed in at 68.5 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in to meet Max and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.