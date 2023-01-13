Ansonia to induct a new member into the Wall of Fame

ANSONIA — On Friday, Jan. 27, the Ansonia Athletic Wall of Fame Committee will induct a new member, Allison (Phillippi) Wright.

Allison (Phillippi) Wright, class of 2015, will be recognized for her athletic accomplishments in softball, basketball and cross country. Wright earned eight athletic letters in these three sports during her high school athletic career. She received numerous individual, team, and conference awards in the sports she participated in during her high school career. She currently holds nine school records in Softball.

The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball game against Franklin Monroe.

Wall of Fame applications can be obtained at the Ansonia Local School Office or Athletic Department. Nominees must be a graduate of Ansonia Local Schools, must have graduated not less than fives years prior to nomination and the nomination form and supporting documentation must be received by Oct. 31, annually.