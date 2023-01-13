Cedarville fall Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours – Samuel Claude of West Milton, Kaitlyn Holp of Brookville, Lauren Murphy of New Paris, Alia Ayette of Palestine, Preston Fox of Arcanum, Windsor Rapp of Covington, and Andrew Adkins of Greenville.

The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours – Jordyn Rutherford of Brookville, Evan Groff of New Weston, Megan Murphy of New Paris, Tyler Pfahler of Arcanum, Benjamin Philiposian of Union City, Jacob Early of Brookville, and Kara Spitzer of Versailles.

