Versailles bowling sweeps New Bremen

FORT RECOVERY — It was a big weekend for Versailles High School bowling. The boys and girls team defeated New Bremen High School at Miracle Lanes on Jan. 14.

The boys team won their match, 2993-2948. Colton Groff led the way with a score of 407 in the first round. Blake Henry was second with 394. Noah Covault and Brayden Henry had 376 and 371 respectively. Mitchell Bey finished with a 369.

The girls team won their match, 2437-2134. Danielle Francis finished with 365 to lead the team. Payton Groff and Emma Billenstein had a 324 and 321 respectively. Danica York had a 319.

The boys team is now 6-4 on the season with a 4-1 MAC record. The girls team is now 8-1 with a 5-0 conference record. After competing in the Baker Bash on Jan. 16, the boys and girls will be back home at McBo’s Lanes on Jan. 19 for senior night.

