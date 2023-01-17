Powell takes third oath of office

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County.

“I am thrilled to continue to serve my community and fight for the values we believe in,” said Powell.

Other issues that Powell has promoted in the last two terms include, but are not limited to: the right to life, licensure reform, occupational license reciprocity, and medical freedom.

“This term, I am excited to continue the fight for small businesses and pro-life policy,” said Powell.

Powell is from southern Darke County where her family has been farming for generations. After graduating with a degree in Business from Liberty University, Powell started a business in the district. Powell founded and leads the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus and advocates for policies that will promote healthy families, small businesses, and thriving communities in Ohio. In 2019, Representative Powell was named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Law & Policy.

The swearing-in ceremony of legislators marks the beginning of the 135th General Assembly.