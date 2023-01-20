Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to this little guy, Dohme. Dohme came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Staff were told Dohme is a 10-year-old intact male Pomeranian mix. Dohme is good with dogs, cats, and is crate-trained. Dohme has shown staff he loves attention and is very cuddly. Dohme walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Dohme did well for his nail trim and exam where he weighed in at 11.5 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in to meet Dohme and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.