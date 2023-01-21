Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 30

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft not in progress. Officers were informed the victim’s girlfriend was using a cell phone that belonged to the male victim and she informed him that she had lost it. The male explained she also told him she believes someone may have sold the phone at the ecoATM kiosk. He was unable to provide officers with a name of the suspected person. Officers were able to check the cell phone IMEI number and identify who had deposited the phone into an ecoATM kiosk. The victim did not want any charges pressed against the suspect, and no further action will take place.

Jan. 4

ASSAULT: At 8 a.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School learned that an assault had taken place the previous day at 2:40 p.m. inside of the boy’s restrooms. The principal had obtained a video from Instagram that showed one male juvenile punching another male juvenile over 25 times. When the male stopped punching the other, he began taunting him by screaming and waving his arms. The mother of the male who hit the other male advised her son admitted to getting into a fight and had to be taken to the hospital because he broke his right hand punching the other student. The student who recorded the video was disciplined by the school for recording the assault. The male aggressor was suspended from school for five days, and he was issued a citation reference assault when he returns. The male victim filled out a rights form, and the nurse that checked him out the day of the fight advised he may have had a concussion and was put on concussion watch.

Jan. 8

KEEP THE PEACE: At 11:47 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Warren Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers could hear loud yelling and entered the residence to learn the female was there picking up her possessions from her ex’s residence. The female continued to yell while officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the officers for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest of her belongings.

Jan. 12

WANTED PERSON: At 3:35 a.m. officers located and apprehended a known wanted fugitive at the 200 block of Birt Street. Amy Fields had an active warrant out for her arrest through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office: one for a probation violation on the original charge of aggravated possession of drugs with no bond, and the second felony warrant was out of the 17th Circuit Court out of Newport, KY for failure to appear on an original charge of promoting contraband with no bond. Fields was arrested and searched. Officers found two plastic straws with a white powdery substance inside of both of them, and she admitted to doing speed. She was transported to the jail.

PRISON TRANSPORT: At 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Broadway Street in reference to an intoxicated female. The probation officer advised he had video of Venessa Ferguson driving into the parking lot, and when she came into the building for their meeting, he noticed she had been drinking. Ferguson’s breath test came back at 0.310. He advised the court staff had located an empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage believed to be hers in the bathroom. She was charged with violating her probation, and transported to the jail where she was incarcerated.

Jan. 13

WANTED PERSON: At 12:37 a.m. officers arrived at the 5400 block of St. Rt. 49 to serve a warrant. Paul Anslinger was living at the listed residence, and he had an active warrant for failure to appear on a change of plea on the original charge of assault. Anslinger opened the door, and was informed of the warrant. He was transported to the jail and incarcerated on a $125 bond.

